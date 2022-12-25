Good Samaritan injured in crash near I-894 at National Avenue Friday identified as off-duty Mequon firefighter

MILWAUKEE — A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipps.

The Mequon Fire Department says Josh was off-duty when he stopped to help two people who were involved in a crash amid wintery and icy conditions. That's when the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a fourth vehicle crashed into the scene. The collision killed one driver who Josh was helping, and seriously injured Josh.

"It's kind of in our nature as first responders to do that, and none of us are surprised that Josh would stop and try to help someone," said Brandon Boettcher, Battalion Chief with the Mequon Fire Department.

The injuries Josh suffered landed him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

"He suffered a jaw fracture, his back is fractured with two fractured vertebrates, multiple rib fractures, his right hand and wrist are fractured, he's got a liver laceration, he's got an eye laceration," said Jeremiah Bradley, Lieutenant Firefighter at the Mequon Fire Department. "He's under some pain management and he's already undergone some successful surgeries."

Josh is expected to survive his injuries, according to his co-workers.

Now with a long road to recovery ahead of him, the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin have established a donation page for Josh.

"The biggest hurdle that we're worried about is when and if he's able to return to duty," said Bradley.

His fellow firefighters are asking the community to step up and help in any way possible.

"Josh really needs all of our help and he deserves it," said Boettcher

Bradley and Bottcher say Josh and his dog Lester are the staple of the fire department.

The person who was driving the car that hit Josh has been arrested, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Click HERE to donate to Josh.

