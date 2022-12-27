Woman dies from 'weather exposure' outside Kenosha assisted living facility

KENOSHA, Wis. — An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside an assisted living facility in Kenosha, and police believe she died from weather exposure.

Kenosha police said in a statement Tuesday that officers were called around 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 19 to Parkside Manor on 67th Street. They were called for a death investigation.

At the scene of the assisted living and memory care facility, officers found the woman deceased outside.

Police said they are investigating "with the potential for criminal charges." They are not identifying the person.

The severe weather that caused problems for so many people in the U.S. over the holidays arrived after this incident.

Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Mild hypothermia sets in at about 95 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NBC News:

At 91 degrees Fahrenheit, you can experience amnesia.

At 82 degrees, you can lose consciousness

Below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, you can have profound hypothermia and death can occur



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

