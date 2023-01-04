WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.

Public comment was originally scheduled to be open until Jan. 17. However, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, WisDOT announced a two-week extension of the comment period to Jan. 31.

According to WisDOT, the alternative proposal would improve safety, reduce congestion, and replace aging infrastructure. It would involve reconstructing the Stadium Interchange into an eight-lane freeway with a Diamond Interchange.

The new proposal comes after WisDOT Secretary designee Craig Thompson said WisDOT would expand its review of the project. That review consisted of studying traffic levels and collecting public input.

"Safety is our agency’s highest priority and doing nothing about this section of I-94 is not an option,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Listening to people who live in the community is a vital part of creating safe roads. We placed a high priority on public involvement during the I-94 East-West reevaluation which resulted in significant changes to the previous proposal, and we remain committed to working with stakeholders to minimize any impacts to the community.”

The new proposal also includes the following projects:

Modernizing the Hawley Road, 35 th Street and 25 th /27 th Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Street and 25 /27 Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods. Enhancing connections for nearby Milwaukee neighborhoods to other areas of the city, county and state.

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail.

Increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roadways by reducing future traffic volumes on local roadways. Local roads can better function for all modes of transportation.

WisDOT had previously said they expect this $1 billion project to be approved in late 2022. Now, WisDOT said depending on final approvals and funding, construction is expected to begin in 2025.

