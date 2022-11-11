Alternative I-94 East-West project proposed, WisDOT seeks public input

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.

According to WisDOT, the alternative proposal would improve safety, reduce congestion, and replace aging infrastructure. It would involve reconstructing the Stadium Interchange into an eight-lane freeway with a Diamond Interchange.

“Safety is our agency’s highest priority and doing nothing about this section of I-94 is not an option,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Listening to people who live in the community is a vital part of creating safe roads. We placed a high priority on public involvement during the I-94 East-West reevaluation which resulted in significant changes to the previous proposal, and we remain committed to working with stakeholders to minimize any impacts to the community.”

The new proposal also includes the following projects:



Modernizing the Hawley Road, 35 th Street and 25 th /27 th Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Street and 25 /27 Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods. Enhancing connections for nearby Milwaukee neighborhoods to other areas of the city, county and state.

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail.

Increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roadways by reducing future traffic volumes on local roadways. Local roads can better function for all modes of transportation.

The previous proposal had received some criticism. Back in Feb. of 2021, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman argued that construction isn't needed because drivers aren't out on the road as much as they used to be. He drafted a resolution calling on the federal government to reject the state's request to modernize the interstate.

WisDOT will hold two public hearings so the community can provide input on the new project proposal.



Monday, December 12, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park, Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate #5

640 S. 84 th Street, Milwaukee

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Marquette University High School (enter from Michigan Street parking lot)

3401 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee



WisDOT had previously said they expect this $1 billion project to be approved in late 2022. Now, WisDOT said depending on final approvals and funding, construction is expected to begin in 2025.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip