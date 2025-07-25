This weekend is brimming with opportunities to experience Milwaukee's vibrant culture and sense of community. Whether indulging in German festivities, reveling in local music, or celebrating athletic spirit, you’re guaranteed to find something to enjoy. So gather your friends and family, and embrace the Gemütlichkeit of Milwaukee this weekend!

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Gemütlichkeit, a 24-hour bike race, tall ships, and more!

German Fest: A Celebration of Culture

Starting Friday and running through Sunday at the Summerfest grounds, German Fest invites you to experience the best of German culture right here in Milwaukee. Spanning five stages, the festival is jam-packed with entertainment, from traditional music and dance to contemporary performances. Enjoy mouthwatering German cuisine, lively beer gardens, and authentic crafts. Don’t miss the fireworks and the parade! For more information, visit German Fest.

Brady Street Festival: Free Fun for All

On Milwaukee's East Side, the Brady Street Festival kicks off at noon on Saturday with free admission! This lively festival brings together the local flavor of the Brady Street area with an impressive lineup of live music, delicious food, and dancing. Expect to see local legends, party bands, and rising stars take the stage throughout the day. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, the Brady Street Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of local culture. Learn more about this event at Brady Street Festival.

Riverwest 24: A Unique Bike Race

In Riverwest, prepare for a fun twist on a bike race! The Riverwest 24 kicks off Friday night and runs for an incredible 24 hours. This unique bike race celebrates urban biking with a host of exciting activities, including music, food, and community gatherings. Join your neighbors and fellow biking enthusiasts as you roam the streets in what promises to be a celebration of connection and community spirit. For details, visit the official site at Riverwest 24.

Tall Ships: A Voyage into Maritime Heritage

After more than a decade, Tall Ships have returned to Port Washington! From Friday through Sunday, head to the harbor for a stunning sailing tour and immerse yourself in Lake Michigan’s maritime heritage. These magnificent ships will be docked until Sunday evening, offering a fantastic opportunity to explore and learn about the history behind the vessels. Get more information here.

Root for the Home Team: Milwaukee Brewers

And for sports enthusiasts, the Milwaukee Brewers are at home all weekend, hosting the Miami Marlins on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Head over to American Family Field to cheer on the home team. Tickets start as low as $23. Grab your tickets and plan your visit at Milwaukee Brewers.

