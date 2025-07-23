PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — After more than a decade, tall ships have returned to Port Washington's harbor, offering locals and tourists alike a chance to experience Lake Michigan's maritime heritage.

The Appledore IV, operated by Michigan-based nonprofit Baysail, is one of three tall ships docking in Port Washington this weekend, providing sailing tours from Thursday through Sunday that showcase the city's deep connection to the water.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The Appledore IV makes its way to the other side of the harbor in Port Washington, Wis.

For volunteer deck hand Megan O'Brien, the visit to Port Washington is particularly meaningful. O'Brien grew up in Milwaukee and spent many childhood days visiting family in Port Washington.

"We came all this way and feel like I'm coming home," said O'Brien. "My aunt would take us to get ice cream."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Megan O'Brien

O'Brien's family is driving up to visit her for the weekend, while the ships are in Port Washington.

Joining the 'Appledore IV' are the 'Liberty Clipper' and the 'When and If.' Each is independently owned and operated.

Watch: Tall ships return to Port Washington, bringing city's maritime history to life

Tall ships return to Port Washington

The return of tall ships represents an important connection to Port Washington's maritime roots, as the lakeside city has been a hub for fishing and shipping operations for over a century.

"What's really special is when you get a kid or an adult on board that may have never even been out on the lakes before," the Appledore's captain Sydney Bickerstaff said. "That happens more often than you'd think."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sydney Bickerstaff

As the city's economy continues to shift toward tourism, showcasing this maritime history has become a point of pride for the local tourism board and its director Wayne Chrusciel.

"We've always been a harbor city. And so that's something we embrace and we want others to learn about," Chrusciel said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Wayne Chrusciel

The ships will remain docked until Sunday, giving visitors plenty of time to experience this piece of living history before they set sail again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip