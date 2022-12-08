Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Black Nativity, Holiday Train, and more

MILWAUKEE — A lot of fun is happening this weekend, including the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! Check out events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area:
FRIDAY
- Wauwatosa – 4:00 PM Arrival
- Hartland – 5:30 PM Arrival
- 5:15 P.M.
- The Village in Wauwatosa
- State Street & Harwood Avenue,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53213
- 12/8-12/11
- Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
- 121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker
- 12/10-12/24
- 128 N. Jackson St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market
- 4:00 p.m.
- The Beer Garden
- 1133 N. Old World Third St.
- Milwaukee
SATURDAY
Patti LaBelle: An Evening of Holiday & Hits
- 7:00 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- MobCraft Brewery
- 505 S 5th St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- 1034 N. 4th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 10:00 AM
- Menomonee Falls Downtown,
- N89W16790 Appleton Ave.
- Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051
Milwaukee Hmong New Year Celebration
- 12/10 /12/11
- Exposition Center
- 8200 W Greenfield, West Allis
- 4:00 PM
- Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park
- 1500 E. Park Place
- Milwaukee, WI
- Brewed from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree
- Noon
- Black Husky Brewin
- 909 E. Locust St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53212
Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market
- 10:00 - 4:00 pm.
- The Beer Garden
- 1133 N. Old World Third St.
- Milwaukee, WI
SUNDAY
- 6:00 p.m.
- Riverside Theater
- 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market
- 10:00 - 4:00 pm.
- The Beer Garden,
- 1133 N. Old World Third St.
- Milwaukee, WI