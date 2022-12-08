Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Black Nativity, Holiday Train, and more

Check out events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area from Dec. 9-11, 2022
Posted at 5:12 AM, Dec 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A lot of fun is happening this weekend, including the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! Check out events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area:

FRIDAY

CP Holiday Train

  • Wauwatosa – 4:00 PM Arrival
  • Hartland – 5:30 PM Arrival

Village Tree Lighting

  • 5:15 P.M.
  • The Village in Wauwatosa
  • State Street & Harwood Avenue,
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Black Nativity

  • 12/8-12/11
  • Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
  • 121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker

  • 12/10-12/24
  • 128 N. Jackson St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • The Beer Garden
  • 1133 N. Old World Third St.
  • Milwaukee

SATURDAY

Patti LaBelle: An Evening of Holiday & Hits

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Stout Fest

  • MobCraft Brewery
  • 505 S 5th St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

Taylor Swift Night Party

  • Turner Hall Ballroom
  • 1034 N. 4th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christkindl Market

  • 10:00 AM
  • Menomonee Falls Downtown,
  • N89W16790 Appleton Ave.
  • Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051

Milwaukee Hmong New Year Celebration

  • 12/10 /12/11
  • Exposition Center
  • 8200 W Greenfield, West Allis

Kids Candlelight Walk

  • 4:00 PM
  • Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park
  • 1500 E. Park Place
  • Milwaukee, WI

City Sproose release party

  • Brewed from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree
  • Noon
  • Black Husky Brewin
  • 909 E. Locust St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10:00 - 4:00 pm.
  • The Beer Garden
  • 1133 N. Old World Third St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

K-Love Christmas

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Riverside Theater
  • 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10:00 - 4:00 pm.
  • The Beer Garden,
  • 1133 N. Old World Third St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

