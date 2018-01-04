Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 8:55PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wisconsin ranks #10 of states people moved out of in 2017
Did the cold scare everyone away?
Tess Klein
8:02 PM, Jan 3, 2018
Was the cold too much to handle in 2017? Fifty-five percent of the moves in Wisconsin last year were outbound, placing the state at number 10 on the Top 10 Outbound States in the United Van Lines' 41st Annual National Movers Study.
United Van Lines tracks their customer's moving patterns each year. The study looks at the total amount of moves in each state to determine inbound and outbound rates.
"This year's data reflects longer-term trends of movement to the western and southern states, especially to those where housing costs are relatively lower, climates are more temperate and job growth has been at or above the national average," Stoll said.
So, it wasn't that our cheese was too stinky or our cows weren't happy enough.