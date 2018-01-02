Report: Packers' board of directors asked Mark Murphy to remove Ted Thompson as general manager

A report from a longtime Hall of Fame Packers beat writer says that the team's board of directors pushed team president Mark Murphy to the reassignment of general manager Ted Thompson.

Bob McGinn, who now owns his own subscription Packers news site, says that the 45-member board, who is elected by the team's shareholders, asked the team to end Thompson's 13-season tenure after seeing what has been cited as " 'public images' of Thompson" (possibly including this one), and conversations leading board members to have concern for Thompson's health, as cited by NBCSports.com.

Thompson, 64, directed the Packers to nine playoff berths and a victory in Super Bowl XLV in his 13 seasons as general manager. He hired Mike McCarthy and directed drafts that had mixed results, but that included Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

After a disappointing regular season campaign, this has already been a momentous offseason for the Packers. Just before news broke of Thompson's reassignment, NFL Network reported the team had fired Defensive Coordinator Dom Capers.