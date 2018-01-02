Rosie's, popular Racine diner, destroyed in fire

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 2 at 2:05AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind chill temperatures around minus-16 degrees also complicated things for firefighters.
The fire was contained to the restaurant, but the building was a total loss.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page expressed the family’s “heartbreak” over the fire and thanked customers for their support.
“Our family, especially my dad, has worked devastatingly hard to build Rosie’s to what it is today. It is a travesty to see this happen to a place that we have watched grow, and that has been such a big piece of our hearts for the last 15 and a half years,” the Facebook post read.