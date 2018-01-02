Rosie's, popular Racine diner, destroyed in fire

A popular Racine family diner was destroyed in a fire Monday.

The Racine Fire Department was called Rosie’s, in the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, shortly after 4:30 p..m.

Firefighters observed smoke coming through the roof when they arrived on scene and were concerned about the roof collapsing while battling the fire.

The Racine Fire Bell Club said massive flames could be seen shooting into the sky for hours.

At 10 p.m. crews were still on scene with a ladder over the roof dumping water on the building.

Crews planned to be on the scene throughout the night to put out hotspots.

Wind chill temperatures around minus-16 degrees also complicated things for firefighters.

The fire was contained to the restaurant, but the building was a total loss.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page expressed the family’s “heartbreak” over the fire and thanked customers for their support.

“Our family, especially my dad, has worked devastatingly hard to build Rosie’s to what it is today. It is a travesty to see this happen to a place that we have watched grow, and that has been such a big piece of our hearts for the last 15 and a half years,” the Facebook post read.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.