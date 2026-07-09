With Wisconsin's primary about one month away, voters at Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival offered a mixed picture of engagement in the governor's race.

Five Democrats remain in the race for governor: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, Francesca Hong, Kelda Roys and Sara Rodriguez.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez for governor after dropping out of the race yesterday, saying it became clear he would not be the Democratic nominee. Crowley praised Rodriguez's public record and said she is best prepared to unite the party.

On the Republican side, Tom Tiffany is expected to win the primary after being endorsed by President Trump.

Watch: Wisconsin governor's race one month from primary: Are voters paying attention?

Wisconsin governor's race one month from primary: Are voters paying attention?

Festival-goers at Bastille Days were more focused on enjoying crepes and beignets than talking about what's on the ballot. Still, some voters said the race is on their radar.

Steve Abrahamson, a Wisconsin voter, said he's thinking about the election.

"I do think about it. I'm aware of the candidates, the differences between the candidates," Abrahamson said.

His brother Scott Abrahamson said he follows state politics but tends to wait until the field narrows before paying close attention.

"I've always been engaged, as far as the politics of the state go, but I don't really pay a lot of attention until it gets closer and the candidates are narrowed down," Scott Abrahamson said.

When asked whether candidates have been trying to get his attention, Scott said campaign advertising has been limited so far.

"I haven't seen a lot of it on TV about it yet. It seems to always get a lot more intense as it gets closer," Scott said.

For first-time governor's race voter Sophia Zervos, enthusiasm is there — but information has been harder to come by.

"Yeah, it's something I want to participate in," Zervos said.

"I haven't been seeing anything like from either social media or where I get my news personally, so I think it's kind of been hard to like, kind of narrow down who I want to vote for," Zervos said.

As the Democratic field narrows, it remains difficult to determine who has the momentum. New Marquette poll numbers and candidate fundraising totals are expected in the next two weeks.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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