Department of Justice seeks to commit 'Halloween killer'
He is set to be released Feb. 1
5:14 PM, Jan 26, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State attorneys want a judge to civilly commit a man who killed a Fond du Lac girl more than four decades ago.
Gerald Turner is due to be released from prison on Feb. 1. He was convicted in 1975 of sexually assaulting and killing his 9-year-old neighbor, Lisa Ann French. She was last seen alive leaving her home to go trick or treating on Halloween 1973.