Milwaukee man found responsible for triple homicide

MILWAUKEE - A judge denied a murder trial defendant’s request for a new trial after he pleaded guilty to killing his three neighbors in 2016.

A jury found in December that Dan Popp was legally responsible for the triple homicide, despite agreeing that he was mentally ill when he killed his three neighbors.

On Friday a judge upheld that decision, rejecting the defense’s motion for a new trial.

The judge has set a date for his sentencing on Feb. 23.

Popp pleaded guilty to killing his neighbors Mai and Phia Vue and Jesus Manso-Perez, in an apartment complex in March of 2016.

The Vues were shot after Popp killed Manso-Perez. Popp went into their apartment and dragged out Phia Vue. Then, he grabbed Mai Vue.

The Vue's four children were in the building as the shootings were happening. They were unharmed.

