Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown tased, arrested at Walgreens

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown was tased and arrested early Friday morning after double parking at Walgreens, TODAY'S TMJ4 has learned.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens on S. 26th St. and W. National Ave. when police encountered a vehicle that was parked across two disability parking spaces.

As officers spoke with the man, 22, "an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested," according to a police spokesperson. The rookie was taken directly to the Milwaukee County Jail.

"The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department," police say.

There's no word yet on exactly what caused the interaction between Brown and police to escalate.

Surveillance video shared with TODAY'S TMJ4 shows a large police response at the Walgreens after Brown was tased.

Brown, who played college ball for Southern Methodist University, was drafted by the Bucks in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft. He has played in 21 games, two as a starter, during his time in Milwaukee.