Who is Lynn Adelman -- the federal judge presiding over the Dugan case in Milwaukee?

A federal judge could soon decide whether to dismiss the case against Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Dugan has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and her defense team has filed a motion to dismiss the case. The decision now rests with U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman.

The case has drawn attention from the Trump administration and anti-ICE arrest protesters, with many closely watching how Judge Adelman will rule.

Adelman, 85, has served as a federal judge in Milwaukee since taking the oath in 1997 after being appointed by President Clinton.

"I've got a lot to learn, but I have a lot of experience, and I think I'll bring a lot to this particular court," Adelman told TMJ4 in 1996 after receiving his lifetime appointment.

Before becoming a judge, Adelman spent 20 years as a Democratic state senator.

Robert Lerner, a longtime friend and former law partner of Adelman, speaks highly of the judge's abilities.

"I think he's an excellent judge," Lerner said.

Dugan is accused of attempting to help undocumented immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade arrest by ICE. Adelman's first major decision in the case will be ruling on the defense team's motion to dismiss.

Lerner believes Adelman will approach this case as he has others throughout his career.

"He'll listen to both sides," Lerner said. "I had a number of cases in front of him. I didn't get any magic breaks because I was his partner or his friend. You know, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Adelman faced controversy in 2020 when he wrote an article titled "The Roberts Court's Assault on Democracy" for the Harvard Law and Policy Review. The piece drew criticism from conservatives.

"Judges are encouraged to criticize other judges, judicial opinions. They can disagree with the reasoning, and we have a long tradition in our country of supporting and encouraging that type of dialogue and debate. But what federal judges are not supposed to do? They are not supposed to wade into political controversies," said Zack Smith of the Heritage Foundation.

Smith, who covers courts for the conservative think tank, believes Adelman's article crossed a line by getting too personal and political. The article included statements suggesting that "Trump's temperament is that of an autocrat" who is unwilling to "buck the wealthy individuals and corporations who control his party."

Following three judicial misconduct complaints about the article, Adelman was publicly admonished by a judicial council, though the council also noted that "he is a thoughtful and hard-working judge."

"There have been several instances in the past where other judges have been admonished for crossing that line, wading into prohibited territory, commenting on politics or political issues. But again, I would argue that Judge Adelman's language that he used in his article is even more egregious." Smith said.

Adelman apologized to the council for his "inappropriately worded" comments and for language "construed as questioning the integrity of the Chief Justice."

Despite the controversy, Lerner believes Adelman is well-prepared for the current case.

"I think he'll be thorough and he'll be thoughtful," Lerner said.

If Judge Adelman rejects the motion to dismiss, the case could go to trial later this year, unless his decision is appealed.

