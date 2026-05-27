Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from the Brown County Jail.

The District Attorney's Office is requesting additional investigation, saying "there is reason to believe additional evidence may exist" that will help determine if charges are appropriate. The office has not made a formal charging decision.

"Our office chooses to release the individual from custody and request further investigation before making a formal charging decision," the DA's office said.

Jacobs' attorney also addressed the media in a statement, saying they are pleased he was released and adding that people should keep an open mind until all evidence is gathered.

The case stems from an alleged domestic violence incident that happened Saturday in Hobart, just outside Green Bay. Jacobs turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

The Brown County District Attorney says police work under a probable cause standard when applying the state's mandatory arrest policy for domestic abuse. When it comes to charging decisions, however, the standard is higher.

Watch: What we know about Josh Jacobs' arrest as DA seeks more evidence

Wisconsin's mandatory arrest law

Bianca Lewis, who runs the nonprofit A Cry For Help, knows the pain of domestic violence firsthand. She experienced it growing up. Her organization serves other women going through the same thing.

"I know firsthand how it is to feel alone, abused, and nowhere to go," Lewis said.

Lewis believes the state law is there to help.

"I tell them to reach out to 9-1-1 first, reach out to Sojourner Peace House, go to somewhere safe," Lewis said.

Lewis described the purpose of the law as a mechanism to protect victims and guide the process.

"It's to get people to separate from each other, figure out what's going on if charges need to be brought forth," Lewis said.

Under Wisconsin's mandatory arrest law, police 'shall arrest or take a person into custody' if there are reasonable grounds that a person is committing or has committed domestic abuse and the actions constitute the commission of a crime, that continued domestic abuse against the alleged victim is likely, that there is evidence of physical injury, or that the person is the predominant aggressor.

"The police are very vital in this situation," Lewis said.

It remains unclear why Jacobs was arrested days after turning himself in for the alleged incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no formal charges have been filed.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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