From Crisis to Hope: New resource center lends a hand to Milwaukee's most vulnerable

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — On 41st and Capitol, a new nonprofit organization is turning struggles into hope.

"A Cry for Help," located at 4118 W. Capitol Drive, has opened its doors to support individuals in crisis. The organization was founded by Bianca Lewis, a woman whose personal challenges have fueled her determination to uplift others.

"I remember when I was young, and there weren't a lot of resources I could tap into," Lewis said, reflecting on her past.

Growing up surrounded by poverty, drugs, and human trafficking, Bianca Lewis understands the struggles of those seeking help.

"I came up around drugs, poverty, human trafficking, pimping, prostitution—things like that," Lewis shared. "I didn’t see a ‘Bianca’ when I was coming up. I always wanted better."

Today, A Cry for Help provides exactly what Bianca once wished for. The center is open to individuals of all ages, with no prerequisites for receiving assistance. It operates five days a week, offering mentorship, housing, food, clothing, and job resources—all at no cost.

"Once I got on my feet, I said, ‘I’m never going back,’" Bianca said firmly. "I want to help other people get out of the game. Some did... unfortunately, a lot of them didn’t."

One person who found solace and guidance at the center is Camisha Williams.

"We don’t have a lot of people we can go to and cry for that help," said Williams, a client who now owns her own business.

For Camisha, the mentorship provided by Bianca has been invaluable.

"It means a lot, it definitely means a lot," Williams explained. "She is a Black woman, she’s my age, and she’s a go-getter. That’s what I am too."

Volunteers like Yolanda Hamilton also see the critical role A Cry for Help plays in the community.

"It’s so needed," Hamilton said passionately. "We have a lot of moms who don’t have what they need. The 53209 area doesn’t offer a lot of food pantries or resources. People need to know that help is available."

For Bianca, her mission is simple: to ensure that every person who walks through the door feels valued and supported.

"I want them to feel human," Lewis said. "I want them to feel important and know that if no one else cares, here at A Cry for Help, we do care."

Here is a list of supplies the center is seeking for the community:

Toiletries

Diapers

Food

Blankets

Job-ready clothing

Children's toys

Hygiene items for men and women

Anything they can use to give back to the community for free!

To support the center through donations, visit: www.facebook.com/ACryForHelpFoundationLLC.



