What the law allows in Wisconsin versus Milwaukee when it comes to owning exotic pets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police found dozens of exotic animals inside a north side home. Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says the owner surrendered more than a hundred animals he was keeping at his house. The animals included alligators, turtles, birds, and dogs among others.

TMJ4 Goat that was surrounded to MADACC after an animal hoarding situation at 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.

When it comes to the law on what kinds of animals you are allowed to possess, Wisconsin is one of four states in the country that has almost no regulations. It is an issue a Wisconsin state senator has tried to change.

RELATED: Over 100 animals rescued from Milwaukee home during search warrant; owner arrested

TMJ4 Alligators surrendered to MADACC after an animal hoarding case at 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.

State Senator Chris Larson says a person is likely to face more regulations getting that pet dog or cat than you would have if you bought an exotic animal.

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson

“There might be some folks who don't want to go through the jump through hoops when they're getting a dog, so they could get a kangaroo, and they don't have those same type of problems,” said Larson.

TMJ4 Turkey surrendered to MADACC after a hoarding situation found in the 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.



Wisconsin along with Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Alabama are the only four states in the county that do not have any laws banning dangerous animals as pets, according to the U.S. Humane Society.

According to Larson, the only laws on the books for Wisconsin concern native animals. He proposed making it a state law that if you owned an exotic animal, you would be required to tell the police and the Department of Natural Resources. However, the bill failed to ever move forward.

TMJ4 Ducks surrendered to MADACC after a hoarding situation was found in the 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.

“In the State of Wisconsin, you are barred from owning wild animals that are native to Wisconsin, native and dangerous, or some exceptions. But as far as dangerous animals that are outside of the state, from outside of Wisconsin, people are allowed to own those so things like lions and tigers, with very little to any regulation, unless it's done at the local level,” said Larson.

In the City of Milwaukee, there are ordinances in place. The city makes it illegal to own “any animal that is not domesticated.”

“Milwaukee does have pretty good rules about big cats, elephants. They list in the ordinance what you cannot have,” said Karen Sparapani, the executive director of MADACC and City of Milwaukee Humane Officer.

She says it might be easy to get an exotic animal but because they are extremely hard to care for, MADACC usually ends up involved.

“If an animal gets sick, trying to find a veterinary is almost impossible,” said Sparapani. “It is not a good life and it is not a natural life."

MADACC says if you end up with an animal that you cannot take care of, even if it is illegal in Milwaukee, come and talk to them. They are willing to help especially before an animal gets sick and dies.

You can contact MADACC at 414-649-8640 or online.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip