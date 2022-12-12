Over 100 animals rescued from Milwaukee home during search warrant; owner arrested

MILWAUKEE — From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Building was called to take in 112 animals from a single home. Workers are now focused on getting many of them to the right organization where they can thrive.

"There was just animals everywhere," Karen Sparapani, executive director of Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control, said. "It was very unusual in the aspect that it was so many different kinds of animals."

TMJ4 Turkey surrendered to MADACC after a hoarding situation found in the 2800 block of N. 9th Street in Milwaukee.



Sparapani is also Milwaukee's humane officer. The animals that were seized included parrots, pigeons, a goat, ducks, chickens, alligators, dogs, snakes, a turkey, snakes, rabbits, cats, dogs, chinchillas, turtles, and more that were seized.

"They were friendly, socialized," She said. "They're all placeable and that's not typical with the traditional type of case."

Milwaukee police called their team during an animal cruelty investigation at a home near North 9th Street and Locust Street. Sparapani said the living conditions were poor and they found some dead animals at the home. However, it still appeared the owner cared for the animals.

"Understand your home is not a great place for large quantities of animals. It just isn't," Sparapani said. "This gentleman thought he was getting helped by paying people who were not doing the job. If you have a lot of animals, it's not good for you. It's not good for the animals. Reach out for help. No one here at MADACC is here to judge anybody."

TMJ4

The home is boarded up now. On the door, there was a notice from the City of Milwaukee that the home was unfit to live in and it cited unsanitary conditions.

Milwaukee police took a 46-year-old man into custody. The district attorney is reviewing potential charges.

