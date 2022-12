The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.

During the search, police found a multitude of different animals including some being exotic. In addition to 27 dogs, also rescued were alligators, snakes, ducks and other animals.

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody as a result and the investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip