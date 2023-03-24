West Allis man pleads guilty to intimidating Black neighbors

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty Thursday to intimidating and interfering with Black residents who moved into a suburban Milwaukee apartment complex where he lived.

William McDonald of West Allis faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 29, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstad said.

McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

A note threatening to slash the woman's throat, filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move from West Allis also was left. Her tires were slashed a week later, and another note filled with racial slurs and a threat if she didn't move from the neighborhood was left, Haanstad's office said.

About a year later, racist graffiti was written on door to an apartment where another Black woman and her two children lived. A note was left calling the family a racial slur and demanding they move.

“The conduct at issue in this case strikes at the very core of the civil rights guaranteed to every American citizen under federal law,” Haanstad said in a release. “I commend the courage of those targeted by Mr. McDonald for coming forward."

West Allis man charged, accused of targeting neighbors with racist threats, vandalism

Stephanie Haines | April 20, 2022

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis man is facing federal charges after being accused of targeting neighbors with racist threats and vandalism.

William McDonald is accused of smashing windows, slashing tires, and leaving racist notes for at least nine victims between February and the beginning of April.



Agents searched his car Tuesday and found screw drivers, a baseball bat, and another racist note. They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment.

A West Allis family previously shared some of the disturbing notes they received with TMJ4 News. One of them said "...go back to the north side [expletive]."

Reginald Wilkerson told TMJ4 News earlier this month that since February, he and his family came out of their home to find their tires slashed, windows broken and graphic notes left behind.

"It's sick to know someone's watching you that much," Wilkerson said.

The FBI office in Milwaukee said earlier this month that more than 70 hate crimes have already been reported so far this year.

