West Allis family shares disturbing messages left for them, as police investigate

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — To our Two Americas series, where a West Allis family says hate came right to their doorstep.

Disturbing notes were left behind. One of them said "...go back to the north side [expletive]."

Reginald Wilkerson

Since February, Reginald Wilkerson says he and his family came out of their home to find their tires slashed, windows broken and graphic notes left behind.

He says it happened five times in recent weeks.

"My daughter had to go somewhere else," said Wilkerson. "It's sick to know someone's watching you that much."

Wilkerson says he contacted the FBI and turned those notes over to them to investigate this as a possible hate crime. "They actually took it to a different area with the FBI and started doing research, trying to catch the guy with finger print, or girl's fingerprint. Whoever it is," said Wilkerson.

The FBI office in Milwaukee tells TMJ4 News more than 70 hate crimes have already been reported so far this year. The Wilkerson's now have cameras out, hoping to catch who is responsible.

"I just wanna make sure like the next person doesn't have to go through this stuff. You don't have to spend money [on cameras] because somebody has an opinion on your color. It shouldn't be tolerated. It's not OK."

We reached out the FBI and have not heard back. West Allis Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher sent us this reply about the investigation: "The case remains under investigation, but I do not have updates to share at this time. The first incident was reported to the WAPD on 02/04/22, there was not a delay in reporting the incidents to law enforcement."

YOU CAN REPORT HATE CRIMES TO THE FBI BY CALLING 1 (800) CALL-FBI OR SUBMIT TIPS AT TIPS.FBI.GOV.

