Waukesha South High School cancels remainder of varsity football season due to 'overwhelming' injuries

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha South High School announced it has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season due to an "overwhelming" number of injuries.

According to a letter sent to parents and students on Thursday, the decision was made out of concern for student-athlete safety. The cancelation includes Friday's game against Arrowhead.

"The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes," the letter said in part.

The Blackshirts were scheduled to conclude their regular season against Waukesha North on Oct. 14.

Waukesha South isn't the first Southeast Wisconsin team to put a halt to its varsity games. Just last week the Cudahy High School canceled its final three varsity football games, including its homecoming game, due to several injured players.

The school decided to host an intrasquad charity scrimmage instead last Friday.

