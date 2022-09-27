Cudahy varsity football team will not play final games, including Homecoming due to several injured players

CUDAHY, Wis. — *Reporter Sarah McGrew will have this full report on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

The Cudahy High School varsity football team will not play its final three games, including Friday's homecoming game, due to several injured players.

The Cudahy High School Athletic Department recently provided varsity football families with a letter explaining the decision.

"Over the last couple of weeks of the varsity football season, we have been suffering more and more injuries to both upper and lower classmen," the letter says in part. "This has resulted in many of the younger and less experienced players being forced into varsity action sooner than we all had hoped and expected, which is jeopardizing the safety and health of all the players in our program."

After a three-day discussion between Coach Eric Langman and the administration, the athletic department says it decided to not complete the final three varsity football games, including Friday's homecoming football game against Grafton. The department says it will not impact the JV-2 football schedule or any other planned homecoming activities.

The department says player safety is the only reason they are making the decision.

"We understand not everyone will agree with this decision. We also understand that some people may perceive this as a decision made due to the final scores of our varsity players," the letter says. "However, if we feel that we could safely field a team and play the final three weeks of the varsity season, we would."

