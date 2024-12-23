Waukesha man pleads not guilty in death of body found wrapped in tarp near Frame Park

A Waukesha man pleaded not guilty in court Monday in the death of a man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp near Frame Park in October.

Kevin Lychwick, 62, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He was arrested earlier this month.

Police made the discovery on Oct. 30but were initially unable to identify the body due to its condition. Police said the body was badly decomposed and later identified it through dental records.

The body was identified as Carlos Maldonado. An autopsy performed on Nov. 1 by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide after multiple gunshot projectiles were found in the body.

According to a criminal complaint, Maldonado's daughter reported him missing on May 21, saying he had been missing since around April 15.

Police also spoke to Maldonado's roommate, who said she last saw him on April 14 when he borrowed her car to return a rented saw.

“It is bizarre. It is bizarre—you wonder what is going on,” Konrad Lychwick, who lives in the apartments near where the body was found, told TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf inOctober.

This is the third body found in the span of a month in the City of Waukesha.

On Sept. 6, police said a man accidentally drowned in the river in Frame Park. On Oct. 27, a homeless person was found dead of natural causes on the Glacial Drumlin Trail. Police said this body was found in the woods.

The next hearing in Lychwick's case has been scheduled for February 7, 2025 at 09:00 am.

