Once again, TMJ4 is partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools for the 2024 Spelling Bee Finals!

Kids across the district from 3rd to 8th grade have been prepping for months for the big day, but in the end, there can only be one winner from each grade.

Today, students from 6th-8th grade classrooms are facing off for their trophies.

Watch the 2024 MPS Spelling Bee:

Click here to watch the stream live!

