Watch the Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee on TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 will be broadcasting live the Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee on May 14 and May 21, 2022.

Prizes will go to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from each grade level.

The spelling bee is scheduled for the following times:

May 14 (times are approximate):



8:30 a.m.: 3rd grade (10 students)

10 a.m.: 4th grade (11 students)

11:30 a.m.: 5th grade (12 students)

May 21:



8:30 a.m.: 3rd grade (10 students)

10 a.m.: 4th grade (11 students)

11:30 a.m.: 5th grade (12 students)

You can watch the spelling bee on TMJ4's streaming applications like Roku or Apple TV, at tmj4.com, on the TMJ4 News App or on our TMJ4 Facebook page.

Good luck, spellers!

