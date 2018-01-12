Visit Milwaukee talks Weekend Events for January 12-14

Don't let the cold weather keep you from going out this weekend. Visit Milwaukee stopped by the studio today to share how you can stay warm and have fun this weekend.

As there are 17 theaters in the Milwaukee area, there is no shortage of shows to see this weekend no matter your age.

The 34th annual MLK Day Celebration is being held at the Marcus Center on Mon. Jan, 14 and is open to all ages.

Another event for all ages, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane follows the story of a lost toy trying to find his way home. This show is playing Jan.12-Feb.11 at the Marcus Center.

This next show is a story you may already be familiar with. George Orwell's Animal Farm is playing Jan. 9-Feb. 11 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. This show is suggested for children ages 10 and up.

Written by a Milwaukee High School of the Arts grad, Murder for Two is showing at the Stackner Cabaret Jan. 12-14 for ages 13 and up. This is the closing weekend, so make sure to check it out!

Looking for something new on date night? [Title of Show] the Musical! is perfect for anyone who likes to laugh, making it the ideal date night show. This show is playing at the Greendale Community Theatre from Jan. 11-20.

Another good date night option is a love story with a galactic-twist. Constellations is playing at In Tandem Theatre from Jan, 12-20