Visit Milwaukee talks Weekend Events for January 12-14

This next show is a story you may already be familiar with. George Orwell's Animal Farm is playing Jan. 9-Feb. 11 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. This show is suggested for children ages 10 and up.
Written by a Milwaukee High School of the Arts grad, Murder for Two is showing at the Stackner Cabaret Jan. 12-14 for ages 13 and up. This is the closing weekend, so make sure to check it out!
Looking for something new on date night? [Title of Show] the Musical! is perfect for anyone who likes to laugh, making it the ideal date night show. This show is playing at the Greendale Community Theatre from Jan. 11-20.
Another good date night option is a love story with a galactic-twist. Constellations is playing at In Tandem Theatre from Jan, 12-20