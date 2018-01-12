Olympia Resort in Oconomowoc closing, people left scrambling to reschedule events

“It's frustrating and very nerve-wracking because we're both stressed,” Wonoski said. “We’re working all the time, and trying to plan a wedding. We thought we had it all set. It's exhausting, and it's very sad and disheartening that Olympia didn’t reach out to us.”
Wonoski says she hasn’t gotten a call from anyone at Olympia. She did get an email confirming their security deposit for their wedding reception would be refunded, and that Olympia would reimburse them for invitations they already mailed. But she says it wasn’t even the hotel that gave them a heads-up in the first place.
“I heard it through an ex-employee from Olympia that reached out to us, and she was taking her own personal time to let us know about this,” Wonoski said.
Luckily, the couple has found another venue willing to take on their wedding on the same day it was originally scheduled for. But they’re not the only ones dealing with this inconvenience.
The representative we spoke with from Olympia says he’s currently working to reschedule all future events at other hotels and businesses nearby.