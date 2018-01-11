Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean helps Wisconsin school district's snow day announcement go viral

The Cumberland, Wisconsin school district's snow day announcement is going viral after receiving a little help in the form of star power from Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean.

Hey all you Beavers, hip-hip-hooray, it's a SNOW DAY! Click the following link to see your district administrators, along with a special guest with a special message for you all! https://t.co/KY9D3UeOf7



Prepare to be entertained AND amazed. ;) #CSDGoBeavers pic.twitter.com/5RWwW6lLAT — Cumberland School District (@CumberlandSD) January 11, 2018

Thursday morning, the district tweeted "Hey all you Beavers, hip-hip-hooray, it's a SNOW DAY! Click the following link to see your district administrators, along with a special guest with a special message for you all!"

McLean is obviously some place much warmer, holding a t-shirt that says Cumberland Beavers. He even screams "Go Beavers," before being interrupted by the 'You're Having a Snow Day' snow, a parody of the group's 1999 hit "I Want It That Way"

"Hey there Cumberland Beavers," McLean says in the video. "It's AJ from the Backstreet Boys. I hear you guys have some pretty nasty weather out there today. yeah, It's a snow day and here to 'tell you why' is Mr. Narges and the entire administrative team."

"You're having a snow day," AJ sings.

It is unclear how the Cumberland school district got McLean's help, but the video canceling classes for the day is catching the attention of people around the country. You can watch the full video below: