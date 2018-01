EAST TROY -- After closing for the first time in 40 years, the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy will return in spectacular fashion this summer with two performances by the Zac Brown Band.

The popular country act announced their "Down the Rabbit Hole Live" tour Friday morning, with shows at Alpine Valley on August 11 and August 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. You can get earlier access by joining the "Zamily" at ZacBrownBand.com.

The announcement serves a triumphant return for Alpine Valley, which just finished its first concert-less season since the facility opened in 1977. News broke last month that the venue would reopen in 2018.

The amphitheater has hosted a variety of notable performers over the years, including Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, Phish and Cold Play. In 1990, Stevie Ray Vaughan and four others were killed leaving the venue when their helicopter crashed into a ski hill.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Zac Brown Band formed in 2002 and have charted 16 singles, including "Chicken Fried," "Toes," and "Beautiful Drug."

Get more information on dates and ticket availability on the Zac Brown Band's website.