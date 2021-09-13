Violent Milwaukee weekend: 2 people killed, 5 shot

MILWAUKEE — It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee. Two people were killed and five others were shot from six separate incidents, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed on Saturday around 6:16 p.m near Congress Street and 72nd Street. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 12:07 a.m. Monday morning near Sherman Boulevard and and Burleigh Street. The circumstances for that shooting are still to be determined. In the case of both fatal shootings, police are still looking for suspects.

On Saturday night around 11:10 p.m., two people were shot near 23rd Street and Walnut Street. The victims, a 30-year-old and 47-year-old man, were located a few blocks away from each other. What lead up to the shooting is unclear. Police are still investigating the incident.

Three people were shot on Sunday. The first happened around 3:34 a.m. near 30th Street and Auer Avenue. A 44-year-old man was shot and brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Around 1:40 p.m. and 18-year-old man was shot. He brought himself to the hospital. Police said it was the result of an argument and are seeking a known suspect.

The third Sunday shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. around Calumet Street and 60th Street. A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatning injuries. Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

