MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning, Milwaukee Police said.

The shooting happened around 12:07 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Burleigh Street.

Police are looking for suspects and do not know any motive or cause for the shooting. The identity of the teen has not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

