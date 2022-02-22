Vince Vitrano's last week at TMJ4: Salute to extensive community volunteerism

MILWAUKEE — After 22 years with TMJ4, Vince Vitrano is preparing to change airwaves. He'll soon take over as the new host of 'Wisconsin's Morning News' on Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

Those who know Vince, know he is a tireless advocate for the Milwaukee community and for organizations like Special Olympics of Wisconsin. Vince served as chairman of the board of directors and is a long-time advocate of the program and its athletes. "His connection with the athletes is something that you just don’t see a lot," said Don Wigington, the interim president and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Cindy Bentley, a Milwaukee Special Olympics athlete and author, said she's lost track of how long she's known Vince, but he feels like an old friend. "You know, you meet a lot of people in your life but you don't (always) meet somebody that's going to leave an impact on you," she said with a smile.

"You see a lot of volunteers that will come out to our events and be there because they know it’s a good cause," added Wigington. "I believe that in his heart, Vince loves our athletes and his ability to connect with them goes beyond just being there for one day."

Wigington added that part of Vince's legacy is recruiting professional sports teams to join the mission. "We now have representation from the Packers, the Bucks, the Admirals, and the Brewers, and that is all because of Vince."

Vince has also served on the board of directors for the First Tee Southeast Wisconsin. He works with many charities including the MACC Fund, Make a Wish, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, First Stage Theatre, The Jewish Community Center, USO Wisconsin and The United Performing Arts Fund.

And Vince also encourages others to get involved. He introduced his long-time friend, Marc Cadieux, to Special Olympics Wisconsin. It was a good fit. Cadieux eventually succeeded Vince as chairman of the board.

"The amount of time Vince finds to be in communities, across different charities or different groups is just remarkable," said Cadieux. "It's something we should all look up to because we're on this earth for a short time and being able to give back, the way he does, it's remarkable."

