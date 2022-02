MILWAUKEE — This week is Vince Vitrano's last with us at TMJ4 News. As many of you know, he's changing airwaves, moving over to WTMJ Radio to sit in the chair of the legendary Gene Mueller.

Gene is retiring on Friday, which is also Vince's last day with us. We will be spending the next several days celebrating Vince's time with us. And we begin on Monday with a look back on some of the highlights of Vince's television career.

