TMJ4 News anchor, Vince Vitrano, named new host of 'Wisconsin's Morning News'

MILWAUKEE — Newsradio 620 WTMJ announced Vince Vitrano, longtime morning news anchor at TMJ4 News, will be the new host of "Wisconsin's Morning News."

Vitrano will replace Gene Mueller, who announced his retirement after 44 years in Milwaukee radio. Mueller will retire in February as Vitrano transitions into the new role.

Vitrano says the move to 620 WTMJ fulfills a lifelong broadcasting dream.

"For a kid born and raised in Wisconsin, this job is like playing for the Brewers and the Bucks," he said. "Salute to Gene Mueller, who is a friend, a colleague, and someone I've looked up to in our business. To succeed him in this role is truly an honor. The job presents a different opportunity while continuing with the legacy of great stations.”

Mueller said Vitrano is a perfect choice to fill "the big chair."

“He’s a true Wisconsinite— a solid news veteran who shares the interests, sensibilities, and concerns of our listeners," Mueller said. "I will sleep better and longer knowing Vince is there, continuing a legacy broadcast with passion, care, and integrity.”

Vitrano is an Emmy award winning reporter and anchor, joining TMJ4 in the spring of 2000 as a general assignment reporter. He has earned numerous honors from the Associated Press, the Milwaukee Press Club, and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. He is active in the community, on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin and The First Tee Southeast Wisconsin.

Steve Wexler, Vice President and Market Manager of Good Karma Brands, which owns and operates 620 WTMJ, said he is excited for Vitrano to join the team.

“We are excited to welcome Vince to WTMJ Radio and are thrilled that WTMJ’s tradition of excellence, community service and news, both in TV and radio, continues today," Wexler said. "As we thank Gene for his amazing career and contributions, we can’t wait for Vince to lead us forward.”

Joe Poss, Vice President and General Manager at TMJ4, offered his congratulations.

“We are thrilled for Vince. It is not a goodbye for TMJ4, as we have been a news partner to 620 WTMJ since the dawn of local television," Poss said. "This is an opportunity for a colleague and friend that we support and celebrate. Don’t be surprised if you continue to see Vince on TMJ4 News from time to time, even with his new role down the hall in radio. Congratulations to Vince and WTMJ."

WTMJ-TV, owned by E.W. Scripps, and WTMJ Radio, locally owned by Good Karma Brands, are broadcast partners, and both located at Radio City in Milwaukee. WTMJ Radio is relocating to downtown Milwaukee.

