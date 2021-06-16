Village of Grafton issues sprinkling restrictions amid severe drought conditions

VILLAGE OF GRAFTON — The Village of Grafton in Ozaukee County has issued summer sprinkling restrictions as the area faces "severe" drought conditions.

The Wisconsin Drought Monitor shows most of southeastern Wisconsin is experiencing severe drought conditions due to the lack of rain.

That lack of rain has also led residents to use more municipal water to tend to their lawns, taxing the water systems.

The Village of Grafton's Department of Public Works said in a statement Wednesday that the following restrictions are now in effect: "Customers with odd-numbered addresses are requested to sprinkle only on odd-numbered days, and customers with even-numbered addresses are requested to sprinkle only on even-numbered days."

The department is also asking residents to avoid using sprinklers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. when the demand for water is at its highest.

“What we’re seeing is definitely a demand issue," said Village Administrator Jesse Thyes. "We can keep up, but we don’t want to create a problem.”

Chris Groh, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Rural Water Association, said overuse of the water during times like these can impact things like water pressure used to fight fires.

"So instead of watering a lawn or filling a pool, they should consider that water could be used for other things," Groh said.

The Wisconsin DNR has issued a number of urgent warnings for high fire danger this summer. The drought not only has led residents to use more water - it has also led to dry vegetation that can easily catch fire in certain conditions.

