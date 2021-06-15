DNR warns of a high fire danger across southeastern Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning of a high danger for fires across much of the state.

The DNR said in a statement Tuesday that their drought monitor shows the southeast and southern portions of the state are experiencing Moderate to Severe drought conditions.

"Those areas are experiencing well below normal rainfall and the vegetation is starting to dry out, making it more likely to catch fire," according to the department.

Thus, warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

There is MODERATE fire danger in Ashland, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Price, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.

The DNR says it has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year. Many more have been suppressed by local fire departments.

Click here for more information on fire danger in Wisconsin.

