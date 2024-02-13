Vigil honors life of Jolene Waldref as Common Council urges changes in private ambulance policies

MILWAUKEE — Fresh flowers are left at the busy intersection of 76th and Congress to remind everyone who drives by about Jolene Waldref and the impact she had, not only on those who loved her, but those she cared for.

Deborah Pettis worked with Jolene for nearly a decade at Life Touches Home Healthcare.

“You would never forget her,” said Pettis. “You would never forget her because she was always uplifting. She was a blessing to our offices.”

Deborah joined a circle of other coworkers on Monday with prayers and lit candles, to honor the life of the woman they cared so much for.

Jolene was walking to the bus stop during an icy, frigid night when she slipped and fell, hitting her head. She called 911 but the first crew who arrived never left the ambulance saying they didn't see anyone who had fallen because of the high snowbanks.

“I cried so bad,” recalled Pettis. “I just can't believe she's laying there and nobody's helping. What's going on? It was sad, and I was so disappointed in the system.”

It's a system that council members want to see changed because of this tragedy.

Last Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council gave fire chief Aaron Lipski seven days to meet with contracted ambulance companies to have them review and revise their procedures.

“I'm very happy to hear that. We need change, we got to do better than this,” said Pettis. “We can't lose people like this, just trying to get home from work.”



