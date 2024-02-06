Milwaukee Alderman pushing for first responder policy change after woman dies at bus stop

Milwaukee's Common Council is set to take up a resolution to change protocol for first responders.

The push follows the slip and fall death of 49-year-old Jolene Waldefnear a bus stop last month, during some of the coldest weather of the winter. Her and multiple other 911 calls had been labeled "low priority." Paramedics from Curtis Ambulance say they did not see Waldref and did not get out of their vehicle to look for her.

District 5 Alderman Lamont Westmoreland is introducing the proposal. He says the policies currently in place for first responders needs to change.

Watch Sydni Eure's complete report above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip