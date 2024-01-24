Woman believes mother's death near bus stop after slipping, falling could have been prevented

MILWAUKEE — A woman believes her mother's death near a bus stop during dangerously cold conditions could have been prevented.

49-year-old Jolene Waldref was on her way home from work when she slipped on ice and did not get up. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death is pending but they are investigating it as probable hypothermia.

"As soon as I got the call I dropped to my knees. I wailed," Jolene's daughter, Kevina Waldref said.

Jolene fell near her bus stop at 76th Street and Congress Street in Milwaukee. Her car had broken down so she relied on the bus for transportation from her home in South Milwaukee.

The medical examiner's report says video footage showed Jolene hit a gate before becoming unconscious.

A close friend who organized a GoFundMe account to help the family said Jolene was found an hour and a half later.

"Whoever you are who found my mom, thank you for stopping, because you didn't have to do that. It's crazy how many people just walked past her like she was nothing," Kevina said through tears.

Milwaukee Police say Jolene's phone was unlocked when the fire department arrived and it showed that she tried to call 911 shortly before she died.

In an email, MPD said they are only aware of a community member calling for a medical response.

"I just want to get to the bottom of everything," Kevina stated.

Kevina says the sidewalk and bus stop should have been cleared of snow and ice for people to travel safely.

"At the end of the day, I feel like it could've been prevented or she could have still been here," Kevin explained.

At 21, Kevina says she is working to become her teenage sister's legal guardian. Their father died less than a year ago after years of underlying health challenges.

Overwhelmed by the community's donations and prayers for their family, Kevina wants people to know that she is grateful and that her mother was a good person.

"She cared about everybody. She put everybody before herself. I didn't even have a chance to say it enough but I'm so grateful that she was my mom," Kevina said.

Kevina hopes to personally thank the person who finally jumped in to help her mother.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Transit System about who is responsible for clearing the sidewalk and bus stop.

An MCTS spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Everyone, from seniors and persons with disabilities, to commuters and college students who rely on transit, need a clean pathway to access the bus. Municipalities, property owners, and businesses are urged to clear the bus stop on their property as described in their local ordinances. With extreme weather conditions continuing, we ask that all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians use caution navigating streets and sidewalks throughout Milwaukee County and help keep one another safe.”

