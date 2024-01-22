Woman dies at Milwaukee bus stop after slipping and falling, trying to call 911

A 49-year-old woman is dead after police say she slipped and fell at a bus stop on January 15th.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says Jolene Waldref was found unresponsive and face down in a snow bank near Appleton Avenue and Congress Street. They say security camera video from a nearby business shows Waldref slipping on ice and then hitting her face on a gate.

When Milwaukee Fire crews arrived and unlocked Waldref's phone, they found that she had tried to call 911. However, documents from the Medical Examiner indicate Waldref was found by a stranger.

First responders tried to save Waldref's life using epenephrine injections, CPR, and other methods. She was pronounced dead just after 6PM.

A cause of death has not been released, but the Medical Examiner's report shows that Waldref had bruising to her face and neck.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip