MENASHA, Wis. — Drone video shows some of the devastating destruction left in Menasha following the severe weather that hit southeast Wisconsin on Monday.

Watch the drone video here:

VIDEO: Drone footage shows devastation in Menasha after severe weather

It comes as the National Weather Service in Green Bay said a radar-confirmed tornado formed in the areas of Appleton, Menasha, Grand Chute and Doty Island.

“Radar-confirmed” means the National Weather Service did not see video of the tornado, but based on surveyed damage and radar imaging, the organization is confident in calling it a tornado.

Meanwhile, more than 120,000 We Energies customers are without power.

Click here for a timeline of the storm.

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