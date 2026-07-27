Severe weather timeline as storms passed through Wisconsin

Severe weather tore through large parts of Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Large hail fell in the Fox Valley. Plus, several tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in multiple counties. Here is a timeline of the storms coming through the state.

The severe weather began with large chunks of hail falling in Dodge County around 11 a.m.

TMJ4 Viewer Baseball-sized hail in Neosho, Dodge County.

Shortly after, around 11:30 a.m., multiple weather warnings were issued for counties across the eastern portion of the state. Flash flood warnings were issued for Kenosha and Racine counties until 3 p.m. Later, tornado warnings were issued in Waukesha, Fond du Lac, and Dodge Counties.

One of the hardest hit areas was Menasha in Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Powerful winds and hail caused significant damage to an office building.

These photos show the severity of the storms in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Kurt Hintz Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property.

In Whitewater, a 29-year-old man was killed while performing tree clearing. He was found suspended approximately 60 feet high in a tree in a back lot on W. Laurel Street, according to the Whitewater Fire Department. The 29-year-old was part of a crew subcontracted by WE Energies to perform tree clearing in the area of S. Elizabeth Street, W. Court Street and W. Laurel Street, according to the fire department.

The crew’s supervisor reported hearing a “loud bang and a flash” and believed the tree had been struck by lightning, the fire department said, adding that there was no evidence immediately available on scene to suggest the worker contacted energized electrical lines.

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In Waukesha County, a tornado warning paused court proceedings at Waukesha County Courthouse on Monday, leading people to seek shelter in the basement. Video shows the moment people were given the go-ahead to leave the basement.

In Milwaukee County, dark clouds passed overhead and heavy rain fell near the border of Milwaukee and Shorewood at approximately 2:40 p.m.

As more severe weather occurs or damage reports come in, this article will be updated.

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