Tracking morning storms; warm and humid Monday

***A DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WAUKESHA AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 8 A.M.***

***A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 10 A.M. TO 9 P.M. MONDAY***

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for strong and severe storms this morning. Overnight storms struggled to form and persist given a more stable overnight environment. A few factors are coming together — including the low-level jet — which could refocus storm development over northern Wisconsin and an eventual arrival into southern Wisconsin.

WATCH: When morning storms could turn strong to severe

Tracking morning storms

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has maintained the Enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather overnight and into this morning. Any storms that develop would be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance for storms will occur during the mid- to late morning hours (6-11 a.m.) as storms in northern Wisconsin evolve southward. As the cold front passes later this afternoon (after 4 p.m.), additional scattered storms would pose a wind and hail risk.

Uncertainty is very much part of today's forecast. Computer model guidance has been notably inconsistent with handling this setup and storm development. There is still low confidence on timing and position of storms. Furthermore, morning storms will impact the intensity and coverage of afternoon and evening storms.

The two aforementioned time frames remain the best opportunities for severe weather. Please stay with Storm Team 4 and TMJ4 for the latest updates.

Overnight lows have only fallen into the 70s. Given light winds and high dew points, dense fog has formed across much of southern Wisconsin. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas near and south of I-94 through 8 a.m.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a better chance for higher temperatures and heat index values farther west of Milwaukee. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties effective from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Heat index values could reach and exceed 100 degrees. If storm coverage is sparse this morning, afternoon heating could allow more areas to reach heat advisory criteria.

Once today's cold front passes, the rain and storm chance will come to a close. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s. Seasonable weather returns for the midweek period. Northerly winds will generate higher waves on Lake Michigan. Swimming and boating will remain hazardous through Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is possible Friday into early Saturday.



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY : Storms Possible Early & Late

High: 88

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm Early; then Mostly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: W to N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: N 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 87

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 82

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