29-year-old man killed while clearing trees in Whitewater, found suspended 60 feet high in tree

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A 29-year-old man was killed while performing tree clearing in Whitewater on Monday morning. He was found suspended approximately 60 feet high in a tree in a back lot on W. Laurel Street, according to the Whitewater Fire Department.

The 29-year-old was part of a crew subcontracted by WE Energies to perform tree clearing in the area of S. Elizabeth Street, W. Court Street and W. Laurel Street, according to the fire department.

The crew’s supervisor reported hearing a “loud bang and a flash” and believed the tree had been struck by lightning, the fire department said, adding that there was no evidence immediately available on scene to suggest the worker contacted energized electrical lines.

Fire crews attempted to reach the worker but were unable to due to the tree’s distance from the road. Members of the tree trimming crew then ascended the tree and lowered the worker, who was wearing a safety harness, to the ground, where an EMS crew was waiting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The worker’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. The Walworth County Medical Examiner and the Whitewater Police Department will conduct the death investigation.

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