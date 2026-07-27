National Weather Service says radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Appleton area

APPLETON — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay has said that a radar-confirmed tornado formed in the area of Appleton, Menasha, Grand Chute, and Doty Island.

'Radar-confirmed' means the NWS did not see video of the tornado, but based on surveyed damage and radar imaging, the organization is confident in calling it a tornado.

Click here for a timeline of the storm.

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