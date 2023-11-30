MILWAUKEE — Thursday, November 30 marked veteran anchor Carole Meekins' last day at TMJ4 after more than 30 years at the station.

Meekins said her goodbye to viewers during her final newscast, TMJ4 News at 5 p.m.

WATCH: Veteran anchor Carole Meekins says goodbye to viewers during final newscast

Veteran anchor Carole Meekins says goodbye to viewers during final newscast

Meekins began her career at TMJ4 in 1991 and has been a staple to the station for the past 32 years, touching the lives of viewers and her coworkers. She made history as the first full-time African-American anchor assigned to early evenings and late newscasts on TMJ4.

Meekins has graced Southeast Wisconsin viewers for the last three decades by delivering news for the 5, 6, and 10 o'clock newscasts, as well as with "Positively Milwaukee," a show dedicated to showing all the positive and uplifting stories that Milwaukee has to offer.

Read more on Carole Meekins with the stories below:



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip