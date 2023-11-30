A tribute to a legend: Carole Meekins retires from TMJ4 after 32 years

MILWAUKEE — Carole J. Meekins started at TMJ4 in 1991 and for the past 32 years, she has not only been a tremendous asset to this station, she has also touched the lives of many of our viewers, as well as those who have worked with her over the years.

Jim Prather is a former News Director for TMJ4.

"She was one of my first hires. She came from Cleveland, she really was the kind of person as well as talent we needed at TMJ4 at the time. She brought a connection to the audience," said Prather.

Mike Gousha worked as an anchor and reporter at TMJ4 from 1977-2015.

"We were looking for a new co-anchor at the station and the News Director at the time called me into his office and he said, hey I want you to look at a tape of one of our candidates for this co-anchor position and it was Carole. And I remember seeing her tape and I was just blown away and I said to the news director, if we could get her to come to Milwaukee, it would be a home run and fortunately for us, she decided to come to Milwaukee, and it was definitely a home run," said Gousha.

Carole was adamant that she be hired by the station based on her talent and nothing else.

"They took a chance, but I told them when they hired me...I don't want to be hired because I'm black. I said don't hire me, I'm not interested. And they showed me the other candidates that they had for this particular job, and they were not African American. So, I was very happy about that. I don't want to be a token."

In November 1991, Carole Meekins made history as the first full-time African-American anchor assigned to early evenings and late newscasts on TMJ4. Former News Director Jeff Kiernan has the utmost respect for what she was able to accomplish.

"Carole defines resilience. You know when Carole was hired, she was to replace a very popular and tenured news anchor in Milwaukee. That alone is a tough task, but on top of that, Carole is a person of color replacing a very popular news anchor in Milwaukee. Only through Carole's resilience was it possible that Milwaukee came to embrace her and trust her. That's resilience, that's Carole Meekins," said Kiernan.

Andrew Triplett worked as photojournalist at TMJ4 for 42 years and also has fond memories of Carole.

"Carole came and it was at Christmas time, many, many years ago and then there was 'This Christmas Carole'".

'Twas 2 nights before Christmas when throughout Channel Four; the news team was ready to welcome one more. She'll be doing the ten starting Monday with Mike and the new Carole Meekins is someone you'll like....

"In less than five years, working with an amazing team at TMJ4, we built a 10 pm newscast that became a Top 5 rated newscast in the United States for late news. It was because of her energy, her passion and drive to serve Milwaukee," said Jim Prather.

That 10 pm newscast consisted of Carole Meekins, Mike Gousha, John Malan, and Kevin Hunt.

"I think it was a special time for all of us and I think the thing about television is you can't fake relationships. and we had really solid good healthy, fun relationships," said Gousha.

Former Storm Team 4 Meteorologist John Malan worked at TMJ4 for over 30 years and said he learned a lot from Carole.

"She was always there and always one of my partners. I mean every time they asked us to do something, it was me and Carole. I love working with Carole! She was genuinely a blessing to me because she is one of those people that you never forget, because she has so much heart and soul," said Malan.

And we can't forget longtime sports anchor Kevin Hunt, who can easily be described as the class clown of the bunch.

"I have heard that you were hilarious in the newsroom and brought a lot of joy and laughter. Well probably Carole was one of the best at laughing at all the stupid videos I put together and the dumb jokes I said and I'm sure some of that was fake laughter, but I don't care. Carole would be my best support mechanism when I needed it!" said Hunt.

Former co-anchor Mike Jacobs spent 37 years at TMJ4 and also has great memories of his friend Carole who he affectionately nicknamed "Beauty".

"Our relationship was very special; we were like the TV husband and wife because you know we sat together for so long both in the newsroom and in the studio and she could finish my sentences and I could finish hers. We got along so well," said Jacobs.

The camaraderie and compassion that Carole displayed toward others led her to interview some of the biggest names in the news. From the Pope to President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush, and countless others. Local entrepreneur Alisha Hayes considers Carole family.

"When I think about her, I know that she will definitely be missed. She's interviewed my Aunt Oprah, my Grandmother Vernita Lee, and also my Aunt Pat as well and then myself. She's a part of the family at this point," said Hayes.

When it comes to television news there are three major things needed to be successful: Content, a love for community, and a commitment to getting it right. For the past 32 years, Carole J. Meekins has brought that and more to the table.

For more than three decades, Carole Meekins has graced us with her presence, not only delivering nightly news during the 5, 6 and 10 o' clock newscasts, but with "Positively Milwaukee," a show dedicated to showing all the positive and uplifting stories that Milwaukee has to offer.

Elizabeth Coggs serves as the Director of Operations of Juneteenth at Northcott Neighborhood House and she's a former Milwaukee County Board Supervisor for the 10th District.

With 'Positively Milwaukee,' so many times it's always the negative news that everybody hears, but she digs deep, she's well-connected, networking and knowing who's who, and those good things that are going on in Milwaukee. Those people are the jewels to this city," said Coggs.

In the early 2000's, Carole Meekins took over the Positively Milwaukee franchise from former longtime anchor and reporter Bill Taylor. In 2020, it became a weekly show.

"You found a way for people to embrace the news in a different way with a different perspective...walking away knowing there are great people in this community doing great things."

"For me, it's the little things. It's finding the uncelebrated people that people who are just really no one knows about and just showcasing them and reminding us that really life is about simple moments, small pleasures," said Meekins.

"If you tell the news every night and you discuss things about what's right and then you get a show about what is right. That was perfect for her," said retired photojournalist Andrew Triplett.

Former News Director Jim Prather reminisced over Carole's many years at TMJ4.

"She really connected with viewers, anybody who has stood next to her desk as viewers have called her, emailed her, checked in with her, have news tips for her. She's always been one of those anchors that really wanted to talk to the viewer. I think that meant a lot because 30 years later, she has been amazing in terms of her service to the community and service to TMJ4."

Carole Meekins has dedicated countless hours to great causes like Toys for Tots, the MACC Fund, and AIDS Walk Wisconsin to name a few. The Emmy Award-winning journalist is a member of the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and even had the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch in 2000.

Julia Witherspoon is the Founder of Cops 'n Kids in Racine.

"Carole and I ran that torch for Milwaukee, and it was wonderful carrying the torch with you Carole. I was honored to do that. Thank you for all the wonderful stories you did on Cops 'n Kids, and I wish you all the best in your retirement," said Witherspoon.

She created the Carole Meekins Scholarship Fund through the Wisconsin Black Media Association. A testament of how she's always happy to serve as a mentor to those following in her footsteps.

Carole has continued to pave the way for others, all while showing empathy and compassion towards others.

"You've done an amazing job in making all of the viewers feel like they matter. So, I'm sure I speak for many when I say thank you!

"That to me is a compliment. Absolutely. Because I know, yeah that means I want people to know that I don't ever want to make a person ever, intentionally make them feel unheard, unseen, or to think they don't matter," said Meekins.

There's no doubt Carole will continue to inspire those that know her and those that she will meet on this next chapter in her life.

"Carole it's up to you to do what you want to do. That great thing about being retired is that you can do as little as you want or as much as you want."—Mike Gousha

"Make sure that you enjoy yourself. That's number one because you've worked so hard and so long and done so many things for the station."—John Malan

"I can just tell her as much as she loved work and I know she loved work as much as I did, she is going to love retirement even more."—Mike Jacobs

"You've been such a joy to work with and really lightened up that newsroom, so I'll never forget your smile and thanks so much for the laughter."—Kevin Hunt

"Carole you're beautiful in every way. Have fun, pay the piano, and sing and just have a blast!"—Jeff Kiernan

"Carole, I'm going to miss you. I loved watching you on the air, you always made me feel comfortable. I knew you were confident, I knew you knew what you were talking about and that's very important."—Joanne Williams

"To me, she is Positively Milwaukee one hundred and ten percent!"—Alisha Hayes

"I just think that it is fantastic that you can have a career and it has decades of influences and experiences. I'm happy for her for that, because she's earned it."—Andrew Triplett

"Carole thank you for all those years, coming in early, staying late, going to community events, and being the face of the TV station."—Jim Prather

As Carole takes her final walk into the TMJ4 studio she shares these thoughts.

"Right now, I'm feeling hopeful. I love transitions, that I love. I love new challenges and I will never stop learning or growing. I will always be going to school in some capacity so, for me, God willing....I just want to keep evolving. And it's a good thing and I don't look at retirement as like, oh you're leaving something because every ending is a beginning."

