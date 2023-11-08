Veteran Anchor Carole Meekins announces retirement from TMJ4 News

MILWAUKEE — Carole Meekins has announced her plans to retire from TMJ4 on November 30th after 32 years at the station and more than 40 years in television.

Meekins is an award-winning journalist and the most veteran anchor in the Milwaukee market. She is well known for the station’s Positively Milwaukee franchise and helped launch the annual Positively Milwaukee Awards and the weekly Positively Milwaukee show on TMJ4.

“It's time to focus on more than work. I want to spend more time with my family,” said Meekins. “I look forward to still contributing to the Milwaukee area – but I will focus on other passions including music, teaching and writing.”

Meekins received an Emmy at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy ceremonies in 2020. Her Positively Milwaukee specials have won three first place awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association as well as recognition from the Milwaukee Press Club. Meekins was inducted into the Wisconsin Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2014. She is a member of the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame and received an Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Black Media Association. She was also inducted into the Mascoutah High School Hall of Fame, the Illinois school where she graduated.

Meekins has also received numerous awards for her community service. Some of her other honors include a Sisters of Mercy Spirit award by St. Catherine Residence; a Living Legend award by the founders of the Milwaukee Black Inventors Gallery; a Women on the Move award by the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc; a Leadership Award by the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast; a Media Award of Excellence from the St. Vincent de Paul Society; a Milwaukee Community Journal Lifetime Service Award; and a Milwaukee Streets of Peace Award. Meekins also received a leadership award from Delta Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, a sorority for educators.

Meekins was selected to carry the Olympic torch in conjunction with NBC’s coverage of the 2000 Olympics during her tenure at TMJ4. She has served as honorary chairwoman of the AIDS Walk Wisconsin and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Race for the Cure and has helped raise money to fight childhood cancer for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund.

Her first television job was as co-host of “God’s Musical World” on KTVI-TV in St. Louis – a fitting entry into the television world for Meekins, a former music teacher. Her first television news job was at KPLR-TV in St. Louis. She also worked at WAKA-TV (CBS) in Montgomery, Alabama, WRIC-TV (NBC) in Richmond, Virginia and WEWS-TV (ABC) in Cleveland, Ohio. Throughout her career, Meekins has conducted several memorable interviews. They include President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

“The Milwaukee area is better and richer for Carole’s years of dedication, loyalty and hard work to uplift others. We will miss her presence and her contribution in the newsroom,” said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher. “We wish Carole all the best on her next chapter and thank her for all she has done for TMJ4 and for our community.”

